LONDON Choppy markets are likely to make the traditionally busy last quarter for new share listings in Europe a quiet one, and only a trickle of smaller and quicker deals will help cushion the blow to investment bank revenues.

A deal to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis has brought some confidence back to equity markets, but was likely too little too late to revive the market for initial public offerings (IPOs), market participants said.

"There aren't an awful lot of people left who are still in the running," said one equity capital markets (ECM) banker.

"A lot of people have already said 'actually we are going to wait until next year' and I don't think people will change their mind now. An IPO is a long drawn out process, so frankly if you have got your timeline set for next year you are not able to suddenly say 'ok off we go'."

The fourth quarter has generated the biggest quarterly proceeds from new listings in Europe for five of the last six years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

But this month was the quietest October for IPO proceeds in three years and saw the lowest monthly number of European new issues since May 2009.

For the few still ready to go this year the next two weeks will be crucial, said people involved in running deals. The public phase of an IPO takes around a month to complete, meaning firms will need to kick off their sales by mid-November.

"The last chance to complete IPOs in continental Europe this year will be early December due to the fact that investors close their books," said Martin Steinbach, IPO leader for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa at Ernst & Young.

"Funds will have to show their performance to their end investors and want to be certain about it, so they do not want to risk putting their investments in to something new."

Markets would need to hold steady for at least a week before any IPOs are likely to test the water, said one banker, but any sign of sustained market optimism is so far lacking.

After a 3.7 percent bounce on Thursday following news of the outline euro zone deal, European share prices .FTEU3 have retreated.

"People do have a tendency historically to get quite excited about euro zone pronouncements and then chew them over a little bit longer and decide that maybe they are not as great as they thought they were," said Roger Lambert, chairman of corporate broking at Collins Stewart Hawkpoint.

OPPORTUNISTIC

That doesn't mean there won't be any share selling activity.

Bankers are hoping to busy themselves with quicker transactions, which require only a few days of positive markets.

"There will be more opportunistic business which will get done, such as if people need to sell down some stock in currently listed entities," said a London-based banker.

There has already been some pick-up in such deals, including private equity firms BC Partners BCPRT.UL and Cinven CINV.UL selling their remaining stakes in Spain-based travel and tourism firm Amadeus (AMA.MC) for 386 million euros.

British oil explorer Rockhopper (RKH.L) and West Africa-focused oil firm Bowleven (BLVN.L) also completed share placings in October, raising a combined total of 126.5 million pounds ($204 million), as cautious investors proved more willing to put money into already market-established companies.

The sale of convertible or exchangeable bonds could also remain a relatively busy area, thanks to both their lower coupon compared with straight bonds and the speed of execution.

"If you are prepared, you can wait for a window to open and then be in the market for less than a day," said a banker.

Earlier this month Singapore's state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings raised S$650 million from the sale of bonds exchangeable into Standard Chartered (STAN.L) shares.

Also capital raisings by banks could boost activity before the end of the year, bankers said, but many are expected to hold off until next year, joining the throng of companies from other sectors betting markets will look more rosy in 2012.

"If the markets can maintain a certain stability and equanimity between now and the end of the year then hopefully it will build confidence for doing things in 2012," said Lambert.

($1=0.619 British pounds)