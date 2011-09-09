LONDON Hopes of a September revival in Europe's beleaguered new listings market have been dashed by instability, casting doubt over the chance of investment banks completing many more initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.

Since tumbling at the start of August, European stock markets .FTEU3 have yo-yoed on euro zone debt worries, and are now around 13 percent lower than when Spain's Banca Civica BCIV.MC completed the last big pre-summer listing on July 19.

While stock market flotations have faced a tough reception for months, with many companies launching share sales but later having to pull them or slash the price, the summer drop in equity valuations and skepticism from investors who have lost money on most of this year's deals has proved the final straw.

Most firms are no longer willing to even test the waters, with several, including Polish utility PGE'S PGEP.WA green energy unit, putting their plans on hold indefinitely.

"The IPO market is likely to be quiet for the rest of the year. Any IPO activity will be the exception, unless there is a remarkable about-face in risk appetite," said Chris Whitman, global co-head of equity capital markets (ECM) at Deutsche Bank.

One such exception is likely to be Spain's state lottery Loterias y Apuestas del Estado, which is expected to defy the tough conditions with its planned offering next month thanks to its strong, defensive profits and high dividend payments.

Others due to launch deals in September have pushed them back at least a month, bankers said, but with IPOs taking about four weeks from launch to completion, it would take more than a sporadic pick up in market sentiment to kick start activity.

"The worst possible scenario is that markets go 'violently sideways', lurching up and down," said Sam Dean, global co-head of ECM at Barclays Capital.

