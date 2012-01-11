TEHRAN An Iranian university professor was killed by a bomb placed on his car by a motorcyclist in Tehran on Wednesday, a city official told the Fars news agency, blaming Israel for an attack he said was similar to ones targeting nuclear scientists a year ago.

"The bomb was a magnetic one and the same as the ones previously used for the assassination of the scientists, and is the work of the Zionists (Israelis)" Fars quoted Deputy Governor Safarali Baratloo as saying.

Witnesses told Reuters they saw two people on the motorbike stick the bomb to the car. As well as the person killed in the car, a pedestrian was also killed by the blast. Another person in the car was gravely injured, they said.

