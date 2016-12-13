Asia shares steady, dollar and oil hold onto gains
SINGAPORE Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
BEIRUT Boeing has agreed to provide financing for the first six planes it sells to Iran, Iran Air chief Executive Farhad Parvaresh was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on Tuesday.
Parvaresh added that IranAir will pay 15 percent of prices of the passenger jet from Iran's development fund.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut supplies to prop up the market.
PHILADELPHIA U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would strike numerous bilateral trade deals, as opposed to multilateral accords like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and they would include clauses to allow a 30-day termination notice.