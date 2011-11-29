EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. Protestors stand beside a British flag that had been removed at the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

WASHINGTON The White House condemned "in the strongest terms" the storming of the British Embassy in Tehran by Iranian protesters on Tuesday and urged Iran to prevent further assaults on diplomatic sites in the country.

"Iran has a responsibility to protect the diplomatic missions present in its country and the personnel stationed at them," White House press secretary Jay Carney said in a statement.

"We urge Iran to fully respect its international obligations, to condemn the incident, to prosecute the offenders, and to ensure that no further such incidents take place either at the British Embassy or any other mission in Iran. Our State Department is in close contact with the British government and we stand ready to support our allies at this difficult time," Carney said.

