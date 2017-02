TEHRAN Protests at two British embassy compounds in Tehran ended Tuesday night and all hard-line students left the buildings, Iranian media reported.

"After security forces gave an ultimatum to students, the protest ended at the main British compound (in central Tehran)," the semi-official Fars news agency reported. The students' news agency ISNA said protesters had also left a second British embassy compound in north of the capital.

