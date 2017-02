TEHRAN Iran's foreign ministry said it regretted the storming of two British diplomatic compounds in Tehran on Tuesday, the students' news agency ISNA reported, quoting a government statement.

"The foreign ministry regrets the protests that led to some unacceptable behaviors ... We respect and we are committed to international regulations on the immunity and safety of diplomats and diplomatic places," the statement said.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)