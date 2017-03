DUBAI Iran's president-elect Hassan Rohani said on Monday the United States must recognize Iran's nuclear rights and pledge not to interfere in its internal affairs before direct talks between the two countries can take place.

"The issue of relations between Iran and America is a complicated and difficult issue," Rohani said. "It is an old wound that needs to be ... healed."

(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Janet Lawrence)