BRUSSELS Belgium, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands have stopped buying Iranian oil, while Greece, Spain and Italy are cutting back on their purchases, a Commission spokeswoman said on Monday.

On Sunday, Iran's oil ministry said it had stopped selling crude to British and French companies in a retaliatory measure against fresh EU sanctions. [ID:nL5E8DJ088]

The Commission had no official confirmation on French purchases on Monday, spokeswoman Marlene Holzner said. But Total has said it has stopped imports, while Britain, Austria and Portugal have long ceased buying Iranian fuel, she said.

