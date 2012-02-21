TEHRAN - Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said European countries that have not clarified their position on oil imports from Iran may face an embargo, the official IRNA agency reported on Tuesday.

Iran said on Sunday it had stopped selling crude to British and French companies, after saying on February 4 that the Islamic state would cut its oil exports to some European countries.

The European Union in January decided to stop importing crude from Iran from July over its disputed nuclear program.

Qasemi added that Iran had plenty of buyers for its oil among the world's other countries, IRNA reported.

