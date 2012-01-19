ANKARA Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Thursday that Tehran had never tried to block the Strait of Hormuz but warned its neighbors against putting themselves in a "dangerous position."

"We want peace and tranquility in the region, but some of the countries in our region, they want to direct other countries 12,000 miles away from this region. I repeat that Iran has never tried to hinder this important route," Salehi, in Turkey on a visit, told Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

"I am calling to all countries in the region, please don't let yourselves be dragged into a dangerous position."

Salehi added the United States should express it is open for negotiations with Tehran without conditions, referring to a letter Iran says it has received from the U.S. government about the Strait of Hormuz situation.

