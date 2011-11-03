CANNES, France Nov 3 A report due next week
from the IAEA nuclear watchdog will be an important point for
the world to assess whether Iran is meeting its obligations, the
White House said on Thursday.
Earlier, U.S. President Barack Obama said he had discussed
his concerns about Iran and its nuclear programme with French
President Nicolas Sarkozy ahead of the G20 summit and both had
agreed that international pressure needed to be maintained on
Iran.
"The IAEA is scheduled to release a report on Iran's nuclear
programme next week and President Sarkozy and I agree on the
need to maintain the unprecedented pressure on Iran to meet its
obligations."
The United States and its partners are concerned that Iran's
nuclear programme is aimed at developing a nuclear weapon
capability. Tehran says the programme is peaceful and is aimed
at producing energy and for medical purposes.
(Writing by Luke Baker)