CANNES, France Nov 3 A report due next week from the IAEA nuclear watchdog will be an important point for the world to assess whether Iran is meeting its obligations, the White House said on Thursday.

Earlier, U.S. President Barack Obama said he had discussed his concerns about Iran and its nuclear programme with French President Nicolas Sarkozy ahead of the G20 summit and both had agreed that international pressure needed to be maintained on Iran.

"The IAEA is scheduled to release a report on Iran's nuclear programme next week and President Sarkozy and I agree on the need to maintain the unprecedented pressure on Iran to meet its obligations."

The United States and its partners are concerned that Iran's nuclear programme is aimed at developing a nuclear weapon capability. Tehran says the programme is peaceful and is aimed at producing energy and for medical purposes. (Writing by Luke Baker)