NUSA DUA, Indonesia The White House said on Saturday that Iran is facing an unprecedented degree of isolation, with major world powers united in their opposition to Tehran getting a nuclear weapon.

"Russia, China and the United States I can tell you share a similar goal, and that is to not seeing the Iranians move toward the development of nuclear weapons," U.S. national security adviser Tom Donilon told reporters.

"The degree of isolation really is unprecedented," he said, referring a Friday vote by the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA expressing concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

President Barack Obama discussed Tehran's nuclear ambitions with Russian and Chinese leaders last week during an Asia-Pacific summit he hosted in Hawaii.

Donilon was speaking on the last day of Obama's nine-day Asia tour, which is ending with his participation in an East Asia Summit meeting in the Indonesian island of Bali. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)