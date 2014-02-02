MUNICH Feb 2 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Sunday morning, a spokesperson for Kerry said.

No further details were immediately available.

Iran reached a landmark preliminary agreement with six world powers in November to halt its most sensitive nuclear operations, winning some relief from sanctions in return.

Iran is to begin talks with the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany in Vienna on Feb. 18 on a definitive settlement of the decade-old dispute over its nuclear programme. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; writing by Alexandra Hudson)