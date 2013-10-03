TOKYO Oct 3 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said on Thursday that the United States hopes to engage with the
new Iranian administration, but that any advances must be based
on concrete steps by Tehran to give up its nuclear weapons
programme.
If Iran intends to be peaceful, "I believe there is a way to
get there," Kerry told a news conference in Tokyo after a
meeting of the two countries' defense and foreign ministers.
Kerry expressed hope that engagement with President Hassan
Rouhani's government can succeed but said nothing would be taken
at face value.
Discussions would be based on a series of steps that
guarantee "we have certainty about what is happening," Kerry
said.