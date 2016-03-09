Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters about the primary voting results in Michigan and other states at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday she was "deeply concerned" by reports that Iran had tested multiple ballistic missiles and said the country should face sanctions for its actions.

"This demonstrates once again why we need to address Iran's destabilizing activities across the region, while vigorously enforcing the nuclear deal," Clinton said in a statement.

"Iran should face sanctions for these activities and the international community must demonstrate that Iran's threats toward Israel will not be tolerated," she said.

Iran test-fired two ballistic missiles earlier on Wednesday that it said were designed to be able to hit Israel, in defiance of U.S. criticism of similar tests carried out Tuesday.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella, editing by G Crosse)