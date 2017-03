DUBAI Iran's cabinet will meet Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday evening, Tasnim news agency reported, following a nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and six world powers.

"The cabinet will meet the Supreme Leader tonight," Tasnim quoted Parviz Esmaeili, an official in charge of communications and information at the presidential office, as saying.

