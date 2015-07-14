JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held a phone conversation with U.S. President Barack Obama in which he expressed Israel's concern over the nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, an Israeli government source said.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that the agreement raises two main dangers:

"It will afford Iran the ability to arm itself with nuclear weapons in 10-15 years time, whether it keeps to the agreement, and beforehand if it breaks the deal," the source said. "Additionally, it will channel billions of dollars to the Iranian terror and war machine which threatens Israel and the entire world."

