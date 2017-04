ANKARA Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday that detained Iranian-American citizen Jason Rezaian and his wife had left Iran as part of a prisoner swap deal with the United States.

"Jason Rezaian and his wife Yeganeh Salehi have left Iran," Tasnim reported, without elaborating.

Tasnim did not say whether three other American citizens due to leave Iran under the deal had departed yet.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones)