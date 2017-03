VIENNA Iran and the six major powers still have issues to resolve as they work towards a final nuclear agreement, but the atmosphere among all sides during the talks is positive, a senior Iranian nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday.

"There are still some issues that we have not been able to resolve, but the atmosphere of the talks is positive," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters.

