GENEVA Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Sunday they hoped Iran and six world powers would reach an agreement when they gather again in 10 days, adding that the latest round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program was something all delegations can build on.

"We have done some intense negotiations and discussions and our objective is to reach a conclusion and that's what we will come back to try and do," Ashton told reporters early on the fourth day of negotiations in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Ashton, who coordinated the talks, also said Iran and the five permanent U.N. Security Council members plus Germany would meet again on November 20. She said that they made progress in their talks but some issues remained.

(Corrects attribution of quote to Ashton)

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, Lesley Wroughton and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Bill Trott)