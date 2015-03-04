WASHINGTON The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Wednesday that no committee vote had yet been scheduled on a bill that would require President Barack Obama to submit any final Iran nuclear agreement for approval by Congress.

Republican Senator Bob Corker, the committee chairman, and Senator Robert Menendez introduced the bill last week.

Democrats have said they object to Republicans' plans to have a vote as soon as next week on the measure in the full Senate, which Obama has threatened to veto as a threat to the nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Under normal procedure in the Senate, the Foreign Relations Committee would consider the bill and then send it to the full Senate for consideration. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would fast-track the bill, angering Democrats who worry the measure could disrupt the nuclear talks.

Menendez told reporters he would oppose moving ahead with the bill if Republicans bypassed the normal committee process and rushed it to the floor.

