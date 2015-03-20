BEIJING Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday that talks on Iran's nuclear program must not fall at the last hurdle, and that all sides should meet each other half way.

Iran and six world powers, including China, are seeking a comprehensive agreement to curb Iran's most sensitive nuclear activities for at least 10 years in exchange for a gradual end to sanctions.

The powers aim to complete the framework of a final deal by the end of March and reach a full agreement by June 30.

Wang told Kerry that the talks "must not fall short for lack of a final effort", China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the two talked on the telephone.

"All sides should be steadfast in their political will, meet each other halfway, and push for the reaching of a comprehensive agreement," the ministry cited Wang as saying.

"China is willing to increase communication with the United States on all levels, to together run the 'last mile' of the marathon that is the Iran nuclear talks."

Wang visited Iran last month to push for a nuclear deal.

China and Iran have close diplomatic, economic, trade and energy ties.

China's crude oil imports from Iran jumped by nearly 30 percent last year to their highest average level since 2011, as Iran's largest oil client boosted shipments after an interim deal eased sanctions on Tehran.

