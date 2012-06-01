OSLO Major powers will know within a few weeks if Iran plans to take concrete action to demonstrate that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday.

Six major powers are scheduled to hold a third round of talks with Iran in Moscow on June 18-19 that the West hopes will persuade Iran to answer questions about its nuclear program, which the West suspects is designed to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

"We will continue to push forward on the P5+1, but we are looking for concrete actions and we will know by the next meeting in Moscow in just a few weeks whether Iran is prepared to take such actions," Clinton told reporters in Oslo.

"So there are lots of ... concerns that we continue to have about their intentions, but we will judge them by their actions and we will determine whether those actions are sufficient to meet their obligations," she said.

