WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey said on Tuesday he would support the nuclear deal with Iran, calling it the best option available to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"It places strict limitations on Iran's nuclear program, requires robust monitoring and verification measures, and grants relief only from nuclear sanctions in exchange for verified actions on Iran's part," Casey said in a statement.

Casey became the 32nd U.S. senator, including 30 Democrats and two independents who vote with Democrats, to support the deal, increasing the odds that President Barack Obama will muster enough support for the agreement to ensure it will survive congressional review.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Emily Stephenson)