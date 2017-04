Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the United Nations in New York March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday a letter from Republican senators to Iranian leaders on nuclear negotiations was "out of step" with tradition.

Clinton, a likely Democratic presidential candidate speaking at the United Nations, questioned the purpose of the letter and said the senators were either trying to help Iran or hurt President Barack Obama amid negotiations.

