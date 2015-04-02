WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said on Thursday that it was important for Congress to review the details of any final nuclear deal with Iran and there was growing support for his legislation to allow that.

"If a final agreement is reached, the American people, through their elected representatives, must have the opportunity to weigh in to ensure the deal truly can eliminate the threat of Iran’s nuclear program and hold the regime accountable," Corker, a Republican, said in a statement.

He said he expected a "strong vote" by the Foreign Relations Committee when it takes up his Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act on April 14.

