VIENNA Iran's deputy foreign minister said on Friday that no progress had been made during talks with major powers to overcome their differences over Tehran's nuclear program.

"The talks were serious and constructive but no progress has been made," Abbas Araqchi told reporters at the end of the fourth round of negotiations between Iran and the United States, France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia.

The negotiations began in February and are aimed at reaching a long-term deal by July 20.

"We have not reached the point to start drafting the final agreement," he said.

After three months of comparing expectations rather than negotiating possible compromises, the sides had planned at the May 13-16 meeting to start drafting the text of a final agreement that could overcome many years of enmity and mistrust and dispel fears of a devastating, wider Middle East war.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)