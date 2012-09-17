BRUSSELS European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will meet Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili in Istanbul on Tuesday in follow-up talks to negotiations on Iran's atomic program, a spokeswoman for Ashton said on Monday.

The meeting is "part of continuing efforts to engage with Iran", following talks between world powers and Iran in Moscow in June which failed to secure a breakthrough in the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program.

"While it is not a formal negotiating round, the meeting will be an opportunity to stress once again to Iran the need for an urgent and meaningful confidence-building step" and to show more flexibility with proposals put forward by world powers in earlier talks in Baghdad, the spokeswoman said.

