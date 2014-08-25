BRUSSELS Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will hold talks in Brussels next Monday on Iran's nuclear program, the EU said on Monday.

"I can confirm that Lady Ashton will be meeting the Iranian foreign minister on Sept. 1 here in Brussels in the context of talks on Iran's nuclear program," Ashton's spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters.

Ashton coordinates a group of six global powers negotiating with Iran. The powers and Iran failed to meet a July 20 deadline to negotiate a comprehensive agreement under which Iran would curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the easing of economic sanctions that have crippled its economy.

