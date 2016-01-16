Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (front L-R) arrive at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini address a news conference at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (2nd L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (2nd R) talk during a meeting in Vienna, Austria, January 16, 2016, in this handout photo provided to Reuters by the European Union. REUTERS/Courtesy of the European Union/Handout via Reuters

BRUSSELS The European Union on Saturday started the process of lifting sanctions on Iran after the bloc's foreign policy service took note of an International Atomic Energy Agency report saying Tehran had scaled down its nuclear program as agreed, EU diplomats said.

The report was crucial to determining that Iran had delivered its part of a deal with world powers. In exchange, the United Nations, the United States and the European Union had promised to ease their sanctions.

The EU procedure for lifting sanctions should be rapid. An official decision of the European Council, which brings together leaders of 28 EU members, is required to finalize the process, together with a publication in the EU's Official Journal.

The final steps toward lifting the sanctions are taking place after six world powers reached the deal with Tehran last July, following years of increasing confrontation as the West accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear bomb, something Iran has always denied.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Barbara Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)