PARIS French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and his President Francois Hollande welcomed the "framework" agreed on curbing Iran's nuclear power on Thursday but said there was work to do to before there could be an acceptable deal.

"This is a stage agreement that includes some incontestable positive developments but there is still work to do," Fabius said on France 2 television from Lausanne, in Switzerland, where the talks are taking place.

In a statement noting the new deadline of June 30 for a final deal, Hollande added:

"France will be watchful, as it always is in step with its partners, to ensure that a credible, verifiable agreement be established under which the international community can be sure Iran will not be in a position to have access to nuclear arms."

