VIENNA British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday there were still major differences on a proposed nuclear deal between major powers and Iran and there would need to be concessions to reach an agreement.

"There a number of different areas where we still have major differences of interpretation in detailing what was agreed in (the) Lausanne (framework agreement)," Hammond told reporters on arrival in Vienna. He was referring to a framework deal agreed on April 2.

"There is going to have to be some give or take if we are to get this done in the next few days," he said, adding that there were red lines that could not be crossed. "No deal is better than a bad deal."

