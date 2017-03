VIENNA The U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran will continue talks for a second day on Tuesday about Iran's disputed atomic program, an official for the agency said on Monday.

The official added that the International Atomic Energy Agency would not make a statement at the end of Monday's session, which was continuing.

The talks are due to resume at 0900 GMT on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Writing by Georgina Prodhan)