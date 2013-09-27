International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief nuclear inspector Herman Nackaerts arrives for a meeting about Tehran's disputed nuclear programme at the Iranian embassy in Vienna September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Iran and the U.N. nuclear agency held "constructive" talks on Friday about Iran's disputed atomic program and said they would meet again on October 28.

Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the discussions had been "very constructive" but gave no details.

Iran's representative, Ambassador Reza Najafi, said the aim was to reach an agreement "as soon as possible".

The IAEA wants to resume an investigation into suspected atomic bomb research by Tehran, which denies the charge.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alison Williams)