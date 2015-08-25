VIENNA The United States said on Tuesday it will make sure the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has enough money to report on Iran's past, present and future nuclear programs.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has asked its member states to step up financial contributions for its monitoring activities in Iran which are set to widen after Tehran reached a deal with world powers in July to curb its atomic program.

"The United States is committed to working with all (IAEA) member states to ensure the agency has the resources it needs to verify Iran's nuclear-related commitments under the (July 14 agreement)," the U.S. mission in Vienna said in a statement.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)