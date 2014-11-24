JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the likelihood that Iran and six world powers would fail to meet a deadline on Monday for a nuclear agreement.

"No deal is better than a bad deal. The deal that Iran was pushing for was terrible. A deal would have left Iran with the ability to enrich uranium for an atom bomb while removing the sanctions," Netanyahu told the BBC, according to a video excerpt of the interview provided by the prime minister's office.

"The right deal that is needed is to dismantle Iran's capacity to make atomic bombs and only then dismantle the sanctions. Since that's not in the offing, this result is better, a lot better," he said, in response to news the Vienna talks were likely to break off and resume next month.

