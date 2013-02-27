ALMATY Iran said nuclear talks with world powers were a "positive step", after two days of negotiations that ended in Almaty on Wednesday.

In a statement after the February 26-27 talks, Iran said expert level talks between the two sides would be held in Istanbul on March 18 and another round of political negotiations on April 5-6.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator suggested Iran could discuss its production of nuclear fuel enriched to a fissile concentration of 20 percent - which greatly worries the West - but appeared to rule out closing the underground Fordow enrichment plant.

Saeed Jalili said the six powers - the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China - at Almaty had tried to "get closer to our viewpoint", which he said was positive.

The Iranian statement said: "We consider these talks a positive step which could be completed by taking a positive and constructive approach and taking reciprocal steps."

