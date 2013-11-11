ABU DHABI U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry denied on Monday reports that major powers were divided at talks with Iran aimed at resolving a dispute about its nuclear program, adding it was the Islamic Republic that could not agree to a proposed deal.

Speaking at a news conference with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan in Abu Dhabi, Kerry said the major powers were "unified on Saturday when we presented a proposal to the Iranians, and the French signed off on it, we signed off on it, and everybody agreed it was a fair proposal. There was unity, but Iran couldn't take it at that particular moment, they weren't able to accept that particular thing."

