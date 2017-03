U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as he stands in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Berlin on Tuesday he hopes Iran will choose at talks with major powers in Kazakhstan to move closer to a diplomatic solution on the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions.

Kerry said he wished to "express my hope that these talks can advance that dialogue and that Iran itself will make its choice to move down the path of a diplomatic solution".

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin)