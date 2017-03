U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as he addresses reporters alongside South Korea's Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

PARIS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the next stage in talks with Iran on its nuclear program would be "very difficult" after an announcement on Sunday that an interim deal with world powers, designed to create space to reach a comprehensive pact, would take effect on January 20.

"The negotiations will be very difficult," Kerry said at a news conference in Paris with his Qatari counterpart.

