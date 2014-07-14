VIENNA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that he had a "good meeting" with his Iranian counterpart and a senior European Union official over Tehran's nuclear program ahead of July 20 deadline for an agreement.

"We are working. We are working very hard. A lot of serious discussions. It was a good meeting," he told reporters after a two-hour meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

It was the second day of talks between Kerry and Zarif as they try to narrow wide differences in negotiating positions over a deal intended to end a decade-long dispute over nuclear work which Tehran says is peaceful. The West fears it may be aimed at developing nuclear weapons capability.

(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Fredrik Dahl)