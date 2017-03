U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers a statement on Cuba outside the hotel where the Iran nuclear talks meetings are being held in Vienna, Austria, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

VIENNA Major powers and Iran are making progress in their talks on a nuclear agreement but some very difficult issues remain, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have some very difficult issues, but we believe we are making progress and we are going to continue to work because of that," Kerry told reporters in response to a shouted question.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)