U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (C) meet with foreign ministers and representatives of Germany, France, China, Britain, Russia and the European Union during nuclear talks at a hotel in Vienna, Austria July 10,... REUTERS/Carlos Barria

PARIS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday he was hopeful major powers and Iran could strike a nuclear deal, but there were still some tough issues.

"I think we're getting to some real decisions," Kerry told reporters. "So I will say, because we have a few tough things to do, I remain hopeful. Hopeful."

