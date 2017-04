U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry communicates from aboard his plane on his way to Vienna, Austria on what is expected to be ''implementation day,'' the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran has met all conditions under the nuclear deal,... REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The United States officially lifted nuclear sanctions against Iran on Saturday, when Secretary of State John Kerry confirmed in a statement that the International Atomic Energy Agency had verified that Iran had "fully implemented its required commitments" under the nuclear deal.

According to a senior State Department official, Kerry signed a series of documents including certification to the U.S. government that the IAEA had certified compliance in their report, and waivers to implement lifting of the U.S. Congressional sanctions.

