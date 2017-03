ABU DHABI U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday he hoped a deal ending a dispute on Iran's nuclear program would be completed within months.

Speaking at a news conference with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan in Abu Dhabi, Kerry added that he was confident such an agreement would protect U.S. ally Israel.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Mahmoud Habboush, Editing by William Maclean)