Former Maine Governor Angus King is pictured in this undated photograph released on June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Office of Angus King/Handout

Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine, said on Wednesday he will support the nuclear deal with Iran, calling it the best available option to stop Iran from developing a nuclear arms capability in the near future.

"A nuclear-armed Iran would be a serious threat to the United States and to the world, but this agreement, if implemented effectively, would prevent Iran from obtaining the capacity to build a nuclear weapon for at least another fifteen years,” ‎King said in a statement.

The Senate and House of Representatives plan to vote by Sept. 17 on a "resolution of disapproval" brought by Republicans who hope to sink the deal reached in July between Iran, the United States and other partners.

