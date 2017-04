LONDON Iran reopened its embassy in London on Sunday, reciprocating hours after Britain restored diplomatic ties with Tehran, a Reuters witness said.

Iran's chargé d'affaires in London, Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Danesh Yazdi attended the ceremony at the Iranian diplomatic residence, a few doors away from the embassy in Kensington, West London.

