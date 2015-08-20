WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill said on Thursday she will support the nuclear deal with Iran even though it "isn't perfect and no one trusts Iran."

"It has become clear to me that the world is united behind this agreement with the exception of the government of Israel," she said in an emailed statement. "I respect and understand those who oppose it but I have become convinced that it is more dangerous to Israel, America and our allies to walk away in the face of unified world-wide support."

The Senate and House of Representatives plan to vote by Sept. 17 on a "resolution of disapproval" brought by Republicans hoping to sink the deal reached in July between Iran, the United States and other partners.

