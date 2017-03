VIENNA Iran and six major powers to hold a comprehensive meeting at 0800 GMT (4 a.m. EDT) on Tuesday to discuss a possible final nuclear deal, which will curb the country's nuclear work in exchange for lifting sanctions, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"Iran and the six powers will hold a comprehensive meeting at the U.N. headquarters in Vienna at 1000 am local time," Fars said.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Irish)